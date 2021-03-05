NDMC ‘best municipality’, gets award from MoHUA

Since its launch in 2019, NDMC has been participating in MPI across all five verticals – Services, Finance, Planning, Technology and Governance.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has emerged as the best municipality among cities and union territories with a population of less than a million in the country, receiving a national award from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday.

The awards were part of the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 which was declared by Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday.

NDMC chairperson Dharmendra said since its launch in 2019, NDMC has been participating in MPI across all five verticals – Services, Finance, Planning, Technology and Governance. “NDMC’s endeavour has been to improve and provide its citizens an outstanding quality of life. Active participation for improving MPI over the years has provided us good insight and learning opportunities to improve quality of municipal services in NDMC area,” he said. As a result, NDMC has achieved the number 1 rank, improving upon its 65th rank in 2019, he added.

A statement from NDMC said it has taken “several IT-based initiatives for strengthening e-governance and m-governance” to improve its scores in the Services and Governance verticals. NDMC’s ‘311’ mobile app, online bill tracking system, QR-based response mechanism in public toilets are some of the initiatives. NDMC has also digitised all records pertaining to civic services.