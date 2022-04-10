NDMC begins two-week ‘Suvidha Camp’ for grievance redressal

To provide information, facilitation and grievance redressal to its residents, services users and employees, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) began a two-week ‘Suvidha Camp’ at the Jai Singh Road convention centre on Saturday. The camp will go on till April 23.

According to officials, the NDMC received around 114 grievances related to personnel, civil engineering, horticulture, public health, enforcement, commercial, tax and estate departments.

“All grievances were discussed face-to-face between the public and the concerned officials of the NDMC departments for expeditious resolutions. Grievances requiring policy level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal,” said an official.

NDMC officials said that camp aims to provide a grievance redressal forum to its citizens under one roof through the help desk of the various departments related to civic services.

“The help desks were supervised by various heads of the departments with associate staff on the occasion to sort out the grievances and problems of the citizens of the New Delhi area on the spot,” the official added.

Around 100 officials from 26 departments of NDMC along with the representatives of resident welfare associations, market traders associations, residents, and consumers of services among others attended the meeting.

The health department of the NDMC also used the opportunity to generate awareness about cleanliness and the upcoming Swachch Survekshan 2022.