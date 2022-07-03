NDMC to set up additional STP to meet water requirement for irrigation, horticulture

To meet water requirements for irrigation and horticulture, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to set up an additional sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 500 kilolitres per day (KLD) at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri. The STP will be installed as a part of its ‘Mission Green’ initiative.

The NDMC’s decision comes after the new Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) Vinai K Saxena visited the park last month. “After visiting the existing STP, it came forth that another STP having 500 KLD capacity is required. The horticulture staff informed that during peak summer prevailing, the treated water of the existing 500 KLD capacity STP is for the complete irrigation requirement of the garden area/greenery at Nehru Park,” said NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay.

Upadhyay said, the L-G visited the STP in March, and found that there is a need for more STPs across the New Delhi area for greenery and plantation beautification, and also to address the water shortage problem.

“Nehru Park is situated in the heart of the city, and is like lungs to the NDMC area. The park is spread over an area of 75 acres, which contains more than 3,700 trees of 126 different species. It is a hub for people who like to unwind in open spaces around nature,” said Upadhyay.

He has also written a letter to the NDMC officials concerned, and suggested setting up an additional STP at Lodhi Garden.

“If NDMC meets its overall requirement of water, it will be a great contribution to save the environment as well as the Yamuna from getting polluted and contaminated,” said.

Currently, 50% of the water requirement is fulfilled through the existing STP, and the remaining 50% through unfiltered water supply received from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). But the unfiltered treated water received from the CPWD for irrigation of the Nehru Park has problems like the odour of water which not only distresses the environment but a large number of visitors on a daily basis, said officials. With the additional STP at Nehru Park there will be less dependency on the CPWD, they said.