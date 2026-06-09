NDBB to sign MoU with MCD to prevent waste from diaries from flowing into Yamuna

To manage waste along the Yamuna banks scientifically, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to convert waste from nearby dairy farms — which flows into the Yamuna through existing drains — into natural gas and fertilizer, officials said on Monday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to review steps taken to rejuvenate Yamuna. The meeting was attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials.