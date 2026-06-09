NDBB to sign MoU with MCD to prevent waste from diaries from flowing into Yamuna

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To manage waste along the Yamuna banks scientifically, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to convert waste from nearby dairy farms — which flows into the Yamuna through existing drains — into natural gas and fertilizer, officials said on Monday.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to review steps taken to rejuvenate Yamuna. The meeting was attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials.
According to sources, it was observed during the meeting that governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, along with all concerned Central ministries, should work on “an integrated action plan with a team spirit—rather than in a fragmented manner—to ensure the cleanliness of the Yamuna.”
“An MoU will be signed between the MCD and NDDB to prevent waste from Delhi’s dairies from entering the Yamuna; this waste will be converted into biogas and manure,” said a source.
Under the NDDB model, dung from dairy farms and gaushalas’ (cow shelters) will be transported directly to gas and manure plants to produce compressed natural gas and fertilizer, officials said. During the meeting, it was also emphasised that desilting of the Yamuna river should be expedited, and the extracted silt utilized in various manufacturing projects to ensure it does not wash back into the river during the monsoon season.
“Discharges from sewage treatment plants (STPs), industrial waste sources, and all drains must be strictly monitored; the focus should be on achieving precise results rather than merely satisfactory work,” the source said. During the meeting, a decision was also taken to review progress on the Yamuna rejuvenation project every 20 days, officials said.
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