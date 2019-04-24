ND Tiwari’s son murder case: Crime Branch arrests Rohit Shekar’s wife Apoorva Shukla

Officers from the special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, probing the death of ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, has arrested Shekhar’s wife Apoorva Shukla on charges of murder. Police made the arrest after they claimed to have found concrete evidence against her.A dditional CP (crime) Rajiv Ranjan has confirmed the arrest of Apoorva.

The SIT has found during their investigation that she was not happy with Shekar’s relationship with their employees, especially with the wife of an employee.

Late UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's death case: Apoorva Tiwari, the wife of Rohit, who has been arrested today in connection with the case, being taken for questioning by Delhi Crime Branch on April 21. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/7YqZ1z9E0Y — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

“On April 15, she got rattled after she made a video call to her husband and found he was consuming liquor with the same employee and his wife. She had an argument with him hours before his death. This claim has been made by a domestic help and an official who earlier worked with Rohit’s father,” a probe officer said.

According to police, Rohit, his mother, the former officer and his wife had gone to Uttarakhand for a few days, and returned around 10.30 pm on April 15, after which they all had dinner together. Rohit is believed to have died a few hours later. Apoorva has purportedly confessed that she killed Rohit between 1 am and 2 am on April 16, and then left to sleep in a separate room. According to Rohit’s mother Ujjwala Sharma, Apoorva was unhappy with Rohit’s friendship with the former officer and his wife. Rohit was found dead last week. While it was initially believed to be a case of natural death, doctors from AIIMS had raised red flags, following which a murder case was registered.