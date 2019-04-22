ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar’s ‘murder’ case: Forensic exam done, calls scanned

Officers from the special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch, as part of the probe into Rohit Shekhar Tiwari’s death, have scanned his wife’s phone but claim they have not been able to recover WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger chats so far.

Rohit, son of the late UP and Uttarakhand Chief Minister N D Tiwari, was allegedly murdered last week. Police have questioned his wife Apoorva Shukla and two domestic helps. On Sunday, the SIT took them to AIIMS to conduct a forensic examination of their nails. The Indian Express has learnt that Apoorva told officers during questioning that she was with Rohit in his room between 1 am and 2 am on April 16, following which she left and slept in another room.

According to Shekhar’s autopsy report, his death was caused due to smothering and strangulation. “Experts also mentioned in the autopsy report that he died late at night, and it is sudden unnatural death, placed in the category of homicide. Two bones in his neck were found broken,” a senior police officer said.

On Sunday, Rohit’s mother Ujjwala Sharma claimed there was tension between her son and his wife. According to her, Rohit was friends with an officer, who worked under N D Tiwari, and his wife, and this led to tensions at home. “My elder son, Siddharth, wanted to give a share of his property to their son, and this made Apoorva unhappy. The couple have been serving the family for decades,” she alleged.

According to an officer, these allegations are being looked into as part of the probe.

The SIT also found that there was a network problem in Rohit’s home and they either used WiFi or landline phones to make calls. “The last call was made from Shekhar’s phone to the officer’s wife at 4 am. It was not answered,” an officer said. Police said Rohit, his mother, the former officer and his wife returned from Haldwani, where they had gone for a few days, around 10.30 pm on April 15, after which they all had dinner together. Rohit is believed to have died later that night.