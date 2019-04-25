ND Tiwari’s son murder case: Rohit-Apoorva troubled courtship, then came marriage

It was in March 2017 that Rohit Shekhar Tiwari met advocate Apoorva Shukla, who hails from Indore, on a matrimonial website. In April next year, they got engaged in Delhi, visited Tiwari’s ailing father ND Tiwari at the hospital, and got married a month later.

“Their courtship period was quite unstable, and the two broke up towards the end of 2017 and got back together in 2018, after which they got married,” said a close relative of Rohit on condition of anonymity.

Rohit’s mother Ujjwala (75) said: “When we went to immerse Rohit’s ashes at Kankhal in Haridwar, Apoorva said, ‘amma, ab tum hi mera sahaara ho’. Little did I know the post-mortem report next day would show it was an unnatural death, and that she killed my Rohit.”

Apoorva, who used to practice at the Indore High Court, is a Supreme Court lawyer. A member of the Supreme Court Bar Association said, “She has studied law, and worked with a former judge for a few months. She was not a regular, like the main counsel for SC matters, but did come in as a junior advocate.”

Apoorva’s Facebook profile states that she was the national president of the Youth Wing of the Indian National Trade Union Congress. “Two weeks after they got married, Apoorva left Rohit’s house and returned after a few months. She asked Rohit’s help to get an MLA ticket from Indore, but he said that he wasn’t settled himself, so couldn’t help her,” said Rohit’s relative.

Tiwari’s mother alleged Apoorva did not approve of her elder son Sidharth’s wish to give part of the family property to N D Tiwari’s former aide. “Rohit would tell her she has no say in what anyone does with their money or property. She wanted him to be isolated,” said Ujjwala.