NCRTC successfully conducts test run of Delhi-Meerut rapid rail signal system

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has conducted the first dynamic test run of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trainset on the test tracks in Duhai depot with European Train Control System (ETCS) Level-2 signalling over the long-term evolution (LTE) communication network.

Officials said the test run was successful and the signalling system and the RRTS trainset operated with each other as per the technical expectations.

“The ETCS technology is widely deployed globally on the GMS-R communication networks in Europe and other countries. The GSM-R technology will become obsolete in near future. It is for the first time in the world that standard ETCS technology is being deployed on the LTE communication backbone,” said an official.

LTE provides a high throughput communication link which will be used for mission-critical data, voice, internet of things (IoT), important video and other message exchanges between the train to the trackside and the operation control centre, said officials.

Officials said the Department of Telecommunication (DOT) has temporarily allocated a spectrum in the 900 MHz band for the commissioning of the LTE network for the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS. “For the allocation of spectrum in the 700 MHz band permanently, a reference has been made by the DOT to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRA) and the recommendation of the authority is expected soon,” they said.

Officials further added the NCRTC also planned interoperability between all three priority corridors of Phase 1 and the adoption of ETCS Level-2 signalling technology was crucial for enabling it. ETCS Level-2 signalling is vendor agnostic and there it is not essential to go back to the same vendor for future extensions of the corridor.

“Adopting this technology, which is suitable for the design speed of 180 kmph of the RRTS, will allow the trains to move seamlessly from one corridor to another. This will help passengers travel comfortably without the hassle of changing trains and promote a modal shift to public transport,” said officials.

Advertisement

The NCRTC further said the ETCS signalling will be integrated with the platform screen doors at all the RRTS stations on the corridor for passenger safety.