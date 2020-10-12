NCRTC fined Rs 50L for violating air pollution norms

. This is a time of emergency and the Delhi government is focusing on reducing the pollution level, said Gopal Rai. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A fine of Rs 50 lakh has been imposed on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not following dust pollution control norms at its construction site near Vikas Sadan, INA, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Following an inspection with officials on Sunday, Rai said, “Massive dust pollution is happening here… strict action will be taken against NCRTC. The NCRTC is already aware that anti-dust operations are being carried out all over Delhi but they are not following the rules completely. I have penalised the NCRTC of Rs 50 lakh. If despite this they continue the violation, then the work will be banned.”

He added, “Our teams and officials are visiting all the hotspots and the places where the demolition works are going on. This is a time of emergency and the Delhi government is focusing on reducing the pollution level.”

An NCRTC spokesperson said, “NCRTC is taking all the required measures at its construction sites to minimise the impact of construction dust. This particular incident has come to our notice. We shall examine it and ensure necessary measures in this regard.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd