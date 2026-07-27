NCRTC submits DPRs for 4 Namo Bharat RRTS corridors to boost Delhi-NCR connectivity

NCRTC has submitted DPRs for four new Namo Bharat RRTS corridors to strengthen regional connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 27, 2026 03:48 PM IST
The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS project was sanctioned by the Central Government in March 2019. (Image: NCRTC)The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS project was sanctioned by the Central Government in March 2019. (Image: NCRTC)
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Namo Bharat RRTS corridors: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) for four proposed Namo Bharat RRTS corridors. The projects are aimed at expanding high-speed regional transit and improving connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

At present, the only operational Namo Bharat RRTS corridor is the 82.15-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route. The project was sanctioned by the Central Government in March 2019.

In a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Tokhan Sahu said that the NCRTC has submitted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for four Namo Bharat RRTS corridors: Delhi-Karnal, Delhi-Bawal, Bawal-Behror, and Ghaziabad-Noida International Airport.

The minister said the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), in its Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2032, has identified eight Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors to connect key towns across the Delhi-NCR through a semi-high-speed rail-based commuter network aimed at improving regional rail connectivity. These are:

  • Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar
  • Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut
  • Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat
  • Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Palwal
  • Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak
  • Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut
  • Ghaziabad-Khurja and
  • Ghaziabad-Hapur

The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who sought details on the progress of the Phase-I Namo Bharat corridors: Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal. Chadha also asked about the current status of the proposed Namo Bharat connection to Noida International Airport and the government’s plans to expand the Namo Bharat network to other parts of the country.

Responding to the query, the minister said that the Task Force appointed by the erstwhile Planning Commission of India (now NITI Aayog) had prioritized three RRTS corridors for implementation, namely, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.

“The Namo Bharat RRTS projects are cost intensive proposals and therefore, undergo intensive examination at different levels in Central Government. After such examination, Central Government considers financial assistance to RRTS projects, based on feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources,” Sahu said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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