NCRTC submits DPRs for 4 Namo Bharat RRTS corridors to boost Delhi-NCR connectivity

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS project was sanctioned by the Central Government in March 2019. (Image: NCRTC)

Namo Bharat RRTS corridors: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) for four proposed Namo Bharat RRTS corridors. The projects are aimed at expanding high-speed regional transit and improving connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

At present, the only operational Namo Bharat RRTS corridor is the 82.15-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route. The project was sanctioned by the Central Government in March 2019.

In a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Tokhan Sahu said that the NCRTC has submitted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for four Namo Bharat RRTS corridors: Delhi-Karnal, Delhi-Bawal, Bawal-Behror, and Ghaziabad-Noida International Airport.