NCRTC submits DPRs for 4 Namo Bharat RRTS corridors to boost Delhi-NCR connectivity

Namo Bharat RRTS corridors: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) for four proposed Namo Bharat RRTS corridors. The projects are aimed at expanding high-speed regional transit and improving connectivity across Delhi-NCR.
The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who sought details on the progress of the Phase-I Namo Bharat corridors: Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal. Chadha also asked about the current status of the proposed Namo Bharat connection to Noida International Airport and the government’s plans to expand the Namo Bharat network to other parts of the country.
“The Namo Bharat RRTS projects are cost intensive proposals and therefore, undergo intensive examination at different levels in Central Government. After such examination, Central Government considers financial assistance to RRTS projects, based on feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources,” Sahu said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More