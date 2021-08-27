NCRPB’s Draft Plan 2041 on final stages of approval, meeting scheduled for August 31

The Draft Plan 2041 for National Capital Region is likely to be passed on August 31.

The 40th Board meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCPRB) is scheduled to be held under the Chairmanship of union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs on August 31. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan and other senior officials shall be part of the meeting.

“One of the agenda items relate to “consideration and approval” of Draft Regional Plan 2041 of NCR for inviting objections/ suggestions from public”, a letter issued by Haryana chief secretary to various departments of the state government mentioned.

Haryana sub-region of NCR comprises 14 districts of Haryana including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal and Jind.

The Draft Plan 2041 prepared by NCRPB include proposal for 14 districts of Haryana on different aspects/ sectors including the aspects related to various departments.

The Draft Plan 2014 was circulated to all the districts’ administrative heads and various departments. However, the requisite comments were yet awaited from most of the departments.

A meeting was held, Thursday, under the chairmanship of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in which comments/ suggestions from various departments were collected.