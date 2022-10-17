In NCR, a vehicle is stolen every 12 mins: Report

The National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) accounts for about 56 percent of vehicle thefts in the country, a recently published report states. The report by ACKO, one of India’s first digital-native insurers, also states that vehicle theft accounts for nearly 20 percent of total crimes reported in the city, translating to about a vehicle theft every 12 minutes.

According to the report, the areas most prone to vehicle theft are Rohini, Bhajanpura, Uttam Nagar, Sector 12 Noida, South City I, Gurugram, Dayalpur and Sultanpuri.

The report adds that cars with the greatest consumer demand and consequently, longer delivery timelines, are the most susceptible for theft. Popular cars like Wagon-R and Swift Dzire are stolen the most, the report states.

This is also true for two-wheelers, where Hero Splendor was reported to the bike stolen the most, according to the report.

Along with this, it also mentions the car and bike brands that are the most stolen. These are Maruti, Hyundai, Honda, Hero, Bajaj, and Royal Enfield.

Delhi-NCR is followed by Bengaluru and Chennai, which account for 9 percent and 5 percent of total vehicle thefts in the country, respectively. Mumbai and Kolkata, meanwhile, are the least vehicle theft prone cities in India.