scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

In NCR, a vehicle is stolen every 12 mins: Report

According to the report, the areas most prone to vehicle theft are Rohini, Bhajanpura, Uttam Nagar, Sector 12 Noida, South City I, Gurugram, Dayalpur and Sultanpuri.

vehicle theftvehicle theft accounts for nearly 20% of total crimes reported in the city. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) accounts for about 56 percent of vehicle thefts in the country, a recently published report states. The report by ACKO, one of India’s first digital-native insurers, also states that vehicle theft accounts for nearly 20 percent of total crimes reported in the city, translating to about a vehicle theft every 12 minutes.

According to the report, the areas most prone to vehicle theft are Rohini, Bhajanpura, Uttam Nagar, Sector 12 Noida, South City I, Gurugram, Dayalpur and Sultanpuri.

The report adds that cars with the greatest consumer demand and consequently, longer delivery timelines, are the most susceptible for theft. Popular cars like Wagon-R and Swift Dzire are stolen the most, the report states.

This is also true for two-wheelers, where Hero Splendor was reported to the bike stolen the most, according to the report.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

Along with this, it also mentions the car and bike brands that are the most stolen. These are Maruti, Hyundai, Honda, Hero, Bajaj, and Royal Enfield.

More from Delhi

Delhi-NCR is followed by Bengaluru and Chennai, which account for 9 percent and 5 percent of total vehicle thefts in the country, respectively. Mumbai and Kolkata, meanwhile, are the least vehicle theft prone cities in India.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 06:10:35 pm
Next Story

CK Raulji: Godhra strongman gunning for seventh term amid Bilkis Bano case row

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement