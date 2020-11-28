NCR stations shut till evening, Metro commuters feel pinch

Most commuters travelling from Noida headed to the New Ashok Nagar station as it was the closest one open. (Representational photo)

Commuters travelling from NCR towards Delhi struggled to get to their destinations as Delhi Metro stations outside of Delhi remained shut till 5.35 pm Friday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced Thursday evening that the Metro would function from Delhi to NCR but not vice-versa, following Delhi Police orders.

On Friday afternoon, a few waited outside the Sector 16 Metro station in Noida, hoping the station would open soon. Utkesh Yadav (21), who works in an IT company in Noida, said, “I came from Dwarka in the morning but it looks like I will not be able to go back home.” Eventually, he decided to stay at a friend’s place in Noida.

Most commuters travelling from Noida headed to the New Ashok Nagar station as it was the closest one open. An official of the DMRC said, “Naturally, the terminal stations are quite crowded but distance is being maintained and people are made to wait in lines. As of now, normal services will resume on all corridors from tomorrow.”

Candidates sitting for the Delhi Police Constable examination, held in Greater Noida, were among those who did not have a commute back. Gopesh Yadav, 22, left his house in Rewari at 5 am, worried how he would get to the examination centre and back. After taking the examination, he said, “I got on the Aqua line but could not change for the Blue line. I took an auto and then found that we can board the Metro from New Ashok Nagar station. In the morning, I had to opt for a two-hour bus journey as I could not get on the Yellow line from Huda City Centre. It has been a long day, I will get home at 8-9 pm.”

Manoj Kumar, 26, a civil engineer heading to his hometown in Bihar, traveling from Noida to New Delhi Railway Station, said he found out about the Metro being shut the last minute and had to look for alternatives. He reached Ashok Nagar at 3:45pm, worried that he might not make it in time for his train at 5.15 pm. “It is crowded inside the station too. I hope I make it on time,” he said.

