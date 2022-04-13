NCPCR writes to Delhi govt over schools

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, asking about vacant posts for heads in Delhi government schools and seeking a factual position in the matter.

Only 203 out of 1,027 government schools in the national capital have a headmaster or principal, the apex child rights body NCPCR said.

The NCPCR said its team led by its chairperson visited a number of schools in Delhi and found discrepancies with respect to infrastructure and other aspects.

“It also came to the commission’s notice that in most of the schools visited by the team, the post of head of school (HoS) was found to be vacant,” the letter said.

The Delhi government, however, hit back saying that the NCPCR should ask the UPSC about the vacancies as they were to select and appoint them in Delhi schools.

“Data on headmasters should be sought from the central government. We request the NCPCR to take up the matter with the UPSC instead,” said a statement from the Delhi government.

In another letter, the child rights body has told the CS that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Sabzi Mandi, Timarpur and found “major issues” which may lead to a serious accident.

“In view of the seriousness of the issue, your good office is requested to take urgent action in the matter and an action taken report in this regard may be shared with the commission within seven days from the receipt of this letter,” NCPCR head Priyank Kanoongo said on Tuesday.

BJP leaders had visited several schools in Delhi, trying to puncture holes in the AAP government’s assertions that schools in Delhi were among the best in the country. This came as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia criticised the state of education in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

In the letter to the CS, Kanoongo said, “The commission has received a reference from Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari that he had visited the school in Sabzi Mandi, Timarpur, and found major issues relating to the hygiene of building which may lead to some serious accident. A video of the condition of the school has also been shared by the MP… the Commission has taken the cognizance of the said matter.”

The AAP had hit back, saying that the BJP either did not want to fix the government schools of Gujarat or that their Education Minister was incompetent.

Sisodia had earlier said, “Today I feel proud that on being exposed, BJP government has sent its MPs in Delhi government schools. At least they are out to see how the public education system can be improved. I am proud that CM Arvind Kejriwal transformed the government schools of Delhi and made them world-class in just seven years, which the BJP government could not do in the past 27 years in Gujarat.” He said he is happy to see such a reaction from the BJP, and that it is good that political parties are now talking about education.