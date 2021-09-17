NCPCR seeks removal of AltNews co-founder Zubair tweet, approaches Delhi HC

Following Twitter’s refusal to take down a post by AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the tweet was in violation of various laws and seeking its removal.

Delhi Police had registered a case against Zubair in August 2020 on a complaint made by NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. The complaint had referred to a tweet by Zubair on August 6, 2020, which had the photo of a minor girl, with her face blurred out, during an online spat he was having with her father, the Twitter user in question.

The HC had last year restrained police from taking any coercive action against Zubair.

NCPRC has filed an affidavit in the case, stating that the commission had written to Twitter and Delhi Police in July this year regarding Zubair’s tweet and asked them about follow-up action. Delhi Police, the NCPCR said, told the commission that it filed a Kalandra under IPC Section 175 before the Patiala House Court on February 17 against Twitter for not providing the sought information despite repeated reminders.

Police had particularly sought action against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and its then managing director (India operation) Manish Maheshwari.

The affidavit also states that Twitter in August this year informed the commission that the image of the child in the post is pixelated or blurred. The micro-blogging site has declined to take down the post after the review, as per the affidavit.

“Twitter is not cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and is not following the law of the land by not taking action against the said impugned post,” NCPCR said, while seeking Twitter’s impleadment in the case and a direction to remove the post in question.