NCPCR develops protocol for repatriating children in need of care and protection

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has developed a new protocol and a digital portal to assist Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) in the repatriation of children in need of care and protection. According to NCPCR, this is to eliminate challenges authorities are facing in this regard and to send as many children as possible back to their native places with their families.

“It was seen that there were many children who were brought before the JJBs (Juvenile Justice Boards) and the CWCs, who were prima facie seen to be belonging to some other place but were being difficult to be repatriated because the details of the native place were unable to be found out by the authorities. The challenges in the repatriation of children to their native place were primarily observed to be the non-convergence between the authorities and lack of sharing of information between authorities within the system,” read a statement by the child rights body.

The protocol essentially requires CWCs to ensure that all the necessary documentation of a child is completed before transferring them to another district or state. Children who are victims of offences are entitled to a compensation amount, depending on the nature of their crime. The District Child Protection Units of both the transferring district and the transferred district shall ensure that the compensation amount is credited to the bank account of the child opened in their “native place”.