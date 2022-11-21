scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

NCPCR develops protocol for repatriating children in need of care and protection

The District Child Protection Units of both the transferring district and the transferred district shall ensure that the compensation amount is credited to the bank account of the child opened in their “native place”.

child welfare committees, delhi news, indian expressThe National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has developed a new protocol and a digital portal to assist Child Welfare Committees. (File)

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has developed a new protocol and a digital portal to assist Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) in the repatriation of children in need of care and protection. According to NCPCR, this is to eliminate challenges authorities are facing in this regard and to send as many children as possible back to their native places with their families.

“It was seen that there were many children who were brought before the JJBs (Juvenile Justice Boards) and the CWCs, who were prima facie seen to be belonging to some other place but were being difficult to be repatriated because the details of the native place were unable to be found out by the authorities. The challenges in the repatriation of children to their native place were primarily observed to be the non-convergence between the authorities and lack of sharing of information between authorities within the system,” read a statement by the child rights body.

More from Delhi

The protocol essentially requires CWCs to ensure that all the necessary documentation of a child is completed before transferring them to another district or state. Children who are victims of offences are entitled to a compensation amount, depending on the nature of their crime. The District Child Protection Units of both the transferring district and the transferred district shall ensure that the compensation amount is credited to the bank account of the child opened in their “native place”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 10:25:40 am
Next Story

Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Niti echos fans’ unhappiness as she says ‘I wish I was channel’s favourite’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement