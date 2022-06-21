NCPCR seeks action on AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak for ‘using minors in bypoll campaign’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Delhi Police to take legal action against AAP’s Rajinder Nagar bypoll candidate Durgesh Pathak over allegations that minors were roped in during campaigning.

In a letter from NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary to police, she said the commission has received a complaint from Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. “A viral video… shows minor children being used for paid labour for distributing pamphlets, pasting posters, hanging banners and… participating in campaign rallies,” it states. “… The Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against accused person(s), at once. An ATR along with copy of FIR be shared with the Commission within 3 days of receipt of this letter,” it adds.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has also written to the Chief Election Commissioner saying that such an act is prima facie in contravention of the Model Code of Conduct and in violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Child & Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Article 21 (Right to Life) & Article 23 (Right to protection from forced labour) of the Constitution of lndia, relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Police said an FIR has been filed against unknown persons under section 75 of JJ Act and section 14 of the Child Labour Act.

Gupta, on Saturday, had demanded that the child rights body and the Election Commission take action against the “Aam Aadmi Party, which is using innocent children to campaign” for its candidate.

Pathak responded: “Who cares about future of children will be visible after seeing the condition of Delhi government schools and BJP-ruled MCD’s schools. As far as the notice is concerned, we will reply to it…”