For NCC cadets who met PM Modi, a ‘dream come true’

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech ended Monday, members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) selected to attend the ceremony had the opportunity to speak to him in the minutes before the Red Fort security measures were relaxed.
One of those who had the chance was Vishal Sharma from Jammu and Kashmir, a student of the Government Degree College in Udhampur. He said: “We had been preparing for the event for fifteen days, and we finally got to meet the prime minister. Many dream of participating in the Independence Day ceremony but for us, it came true. It was a great feeling.”
Others shared his sentiments. Bhaironand Tiwari from the JSSB College in Bihar said: “It was a great opportunity to see the ceremony and listen to an Independence Day speech. It really gave us the feeling that the country is going forward. The prime minister said some things which I will definitely think about.”
Rajesh from the Government Degree College in Saidapet, Telangana, agreed. ” Many of us are in Delhi for the first time seeing all this. It is amazing to see all these famous monuments in the capital city, especially while attending such an important event.”
Many of these cadets made the most of their time in Delhi despite a busy schedule. Vishal said: “We made sure to see the main landmarks in Delhi such as the India Gate. After all, one cannot leave Delhi without seeing these historical places.”
As the ceremony wound up and guests began to disperse, the NCC cadets were seen taking the opportunity to interact with members of the armed services on guard at the time, and taking photographs with them, even as tourists mingled with the crowd.
