NCC aircraft makes emergency landing at Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi

A two-seater training aircraft belonging to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi Thursday, following engine failure.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm on the highway near Sadarpur village, PTI quoted Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani as saying. Both pilots escaped uninjured.

The left wing of the aircraft, which departed from Bareilly for the Hindon airbase at 11.16 am, suffered some damages in the incident but traffic movement on the highway remained normal, PTI quoted a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official as saying.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway provides signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar (Greater Noida) and Palwal. The six-lane expressway is 135-km-long and is located around 50 km from the national capital.

