NCB seizes over 97 kgs heroin and other drugs from a house in Shaheen Bagh

The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized over 97 kgs of heroin and other narcotics from a house in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Officials on Thursday said they busted an international heroin racket as the seized heroin originates from Afghanistan and was being smuggled with help from Pakistani smugglers.

Calling it one of the biggest hauls this year, NCB officials said they received a tip about the drugs and a raid was conducted in Shaheen Bagh. The team seized 50 kgs of heroin, 47 kgs of narcotics and Rs 30 lakhs cash from a house.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (NCB) said, “ The drugs were stored in travel bags, backpacks and jute sacks. We suspect that the money seized was received through Hawala channels. The heroin was put in packs of Flipkart. We also arrested one person in connection with the case”

Sources said the seized drugs are worth Rs 300 crores in the international market. The investigating team said the accused is a 40-year-old businessman who was working with other men in Punjab and other states to collect and sell the drugs.

“ The accused has a small printing shop and used the premises in Shaheen Bagh to store and hide drugs and the money. The main accused are hiding in other countries,” said an officer.

Singh said the accused are part of an Indo-Afghan syndicate who smuggle drugs through land and water borders.

“ They conceal heroin with other goods. These can be spices, fruits, textiles and other goods. The associates in India receive the goods and extract the heroin,” added Singh.

The teams are conducting further raids to arrest the associates based in Punjab, Haryana and other states.