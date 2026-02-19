Verify before airing: NBDSA issues new guidelines for social media content, fines Zee News Rs 1 lakh

The News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority has issued fresh guidelines mandating strict verification of social media content before broadcast and fined Zee News Rs 1 lakh for airing a misleading, unverified viral video.

Written by: Vineet Bhalla
2 min readUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 02:11 PM IST
It fined Zee News Rs 1 lakh for broadcasting an unverified viral video, calling it a clear lapse in editorial responsibility.NBDSA has directed broadcasters to rigorously verify social media content before airing and ensure contextual accuracy. (Representative Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has issued new guidelines for broadcasters and digital news publishers using content sourced from social media, emphasising the need for rigorous verification and contextual accuracy.

The standards are part of an order on Tuesday imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Zee News for airing a misleading report based on an unverified viral video.

The NBDSA, an independent self-regulatory body headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri, adjudicates complaints against news outlets that are the members of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), an association of private TV and digital news and current affairs broadcasters.

The new guidelines mandate that all information, images and videos gathered from social media must be verified before broadcast.

Broadcasters are required to corroborate such content through on-ground reporting or other reliable sources, such as eyewitness testimonies and official government accounts.

Addressing the growing concern of manipulated media, the NBDSA stated that the authenticity of images and videos should be checked for distortion or AI generation “[a]s far as feasible.” Content must not be presented out of context, as even authentic visuals “may lead to misinformation” if framed incorrectly, as per the directive.

The guidelines also stipulate that social media content related to sensitive issues – such as military operations, communal violence, armed conflict and public disorder – “should be tested on the touchstone of public interest and accuracy”. The NBDSA has also cautioned that merely adding a disclaimer stating the content is viral on social media and unverified does not absolve a broadcaster of their responsibility under the NBDSA’s Code of Ethics.

Story continues below this ad

The NBDA’s Code of Ethics mandates that broadcasters ensure impartiality, neutrality and accuracy in their reporting.

These directions were issued in response to a Zee News broadcast from March 3, 2025 which claimed a truck driver offering namaz on a highway had caused a traffic jam and landslide. The channel later admitted the video was fake and deleted it. While the NBDSA acknowledged the deletion, it imposed the fine citing the “clear lapse” in verification and the violation of the accuracy principle in the NBDSA’s code of ethics.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Wanted to discuss my grievances but Rahul Gandhi reminisced about past: Bhupen Borah on factors that drove exit from Congress
Wanted to discuss issues, but RaGa reminisced about past: Bhupen Borah on his Cong exit
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement