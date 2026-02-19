Verify before airing: NBDSA issues new guidelines for social media content, fines Zee News Rs 1 lakh

The News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has issued new guidelines for broadcasters and digital news publishers using content sourced from social media, emphasising the need for rigorous verification and contextual accuracy.

The standards are part of an order on Tuesday imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Zee News for airing a misleading report based on an unverified viral video.

The NBDSA, an independent self-regulatory body headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri, adjudicates complaints against news outlets that are the members of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), an association of private TV and digital news and current affairs broadcasters.