NBCC fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust-control norms at East Delhi construction site

A fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) after Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted an inspection at a construction site Friday and found that the site was not complying with dust control measures.

The construction site is part of the East Delhi Hub project at Karkardooma.

The Delhi government is rolling out the second phase of an anti-dust campaign, to control dust pollution from sources including construction sites. The anti-dust campaign will be from November 12 to December 12.

As part of the campaign, all departments have been directed to constitute their own anti-dust cells that will work with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to enforce dust-control measures at all sites. Inspections are also being held across sites in Delhi to ensure compliance and check for violations.

The first phase of the campaign involved conducting inspections at construction and demolition sites to ensure compliance with measures including raising barriers around the site, installing anti-smog guns at construction sites with a built-up area of over 20,000 square metres, and ensuring that vehicles carrying construction material and debris are covered. Construction and demolition waste is also to be disposed of appropriately.

A total of 2,500 construction and demolition sites were inspected as part of the first phase of the campaign and 450 were found to be violating dust mitigation norms. Fines worth a total of Rs 1.3 crore have been imposed on these sites.