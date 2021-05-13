Navneet Kalra’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

Oxygen concentrators being taken away following a raid at the 'Khan Chacha' restaurant in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of businessman Navneet Kalra, who is under investigation for the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Kalra’s anticipatory bail application was dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Garg.

On Wednesday, Kalra’s lawyer, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, had told the court that he was made a scapegoat “so that the attention is diverted from core issues in society”.

Pahwa said that “no offence was made out” against Kalra and “a campaign was launched against him by his competitors and people who don’t like him.”

The police based its investigation on the basis of social media posts, he added. “If someone is investing and bringing these oxygen concentrators to this communication country is this an offence?” he said.

Pahwa had also told the court that all transactions made by Kalra were legitimate and it was the Government which did not make an attempt to fix the prices of oxygen concentrators.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava had told the court that Kalra is the “ultimate beneficiary and the main accused” and that his “arrest serves many purposes”.

The APP told the court that the “system is there to help the really needy but not greedy person. They have tried to use the situation.”