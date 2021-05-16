Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrators ‘black marketing’ case

Police said they recovered 524 concentrators from 3 restaurants owned by Kalra. (PTI)

Delhi Police on Sunday evening arrested businessman Navneet Kalra, who is accused of black marketing oxygen concentrators in the capital along with an international SIM company called Matrix Cellular Services Ltd. He has been arrested from his brother-in-law’s farmhouse in Gurugram.

Kalra owns three restaurants, from where police had recovered more than 500 oxygen concentrators. The probe into the case has been transferred to the interstate cell of the Crime Branch.

During investigation, it was found that Matrix allegedly procured more than 7,000 machines from local vendors and Chinese companies and sold them at “exorbitant rates” to Covid patients and their families.

Police had earlier arrested the company’s CEO Gaurav Khanna and Vice President Gaurav Suri along with three other employees. The accused have been booked under sections related to cheating, Epidemic Diseases Act, and Essential Commodities Act.

Police claim Kalra worked with his friend Gagan Duggal, owner of Matrix Cellular Services, to sell the equipment. Police had said the accused imported the equipment at a cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000 each and sold it for Rs 70,000.