Sidhu joins Delhi guest teachers’ protest outside Kerjiwal residence

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined the protest of Delhi government schools’ guest teachers, demanding regularisation, outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sidhu alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-government had failed on its promises to create “eight lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges” in the national capital.

This comes days after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had visited Mohali and met teachers sitting on protest and had also raised the allegations of poor quality of government schools in Mohali. He had accused the Punjab government of ignoring the demands of teachers for permanent jobs.

On Sunday, Sidhu took to Twitter to hit out at the AAP government, stating that it had “promised to regularize contractual teachers (and) give (them) equal wages as permanent staff, but made it worse by just having guest teachers.” He added, “Through School Management Committees, so called AAP volunteers earn 5 Lac yearly from Govt funds that earlier were meant for school’s development ! (sic)”

He questioned where the jobs and colleges, which the party had promised in its 2015 manifesto, were. “You have given only 440 jobs in Delhi. On the contrary of your failed guarantees, the unemployment rate of Delhi has increased by almost five times in the last five years,” Sidhu added. He went on to allege that job vacancies for teachers in Delhi had increased to 19,907 in 2021, from 12,515 in 2015, which the AAP government was filling through guest lecturers.

“Delhi Education Model is Contract Model…Delhi government has 1,031 schools, while only 196 schools have principals. 45 per cent teachers’ posts are vacant and schools are run by 22,000 guest teachers on daily wages with renewal of contracts every 15 days,” Sidhu stated in a tweet.

With the Punjab Assembly elections around the corner, Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio in Delhi, had a war of words with Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh last month over the state of education in their respective states. Both ministers have been claiming that the government schools have fared better in their state.

Sisodia had raised questions on the quality of schools in Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s assembly constituency of Chamkaur Sahib. After visiting schools in the district and taking stock of the problems faced by the staff, Sisodia had said that if in such a situation the Punjab government calls itself number 1 in the education system in the country then it is messing with the future of the students and the education system.