Nationwide farmers’ protest on March 21, MSP week in April

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a nationwide protest on March 21 against the Centre for not fulfilling its promises, including setting up of a panel on MSP and withdrawal of cases against farmers. Apart from this, the farmers’ body will observe a MSP legal guarantee week from April 11 to April 17 during which unions will organise dharnas, demonstrations and seminars. This was decided Monday during SKM’s six-hour meeting held in Delhi.

“There is no trace of the assurance of forming a committee on MSP. Except Haryana, the police cases registered against the farmers during the agitation in other states have not been withdrawn. Delhi Police has spoken of partial withdrawal of some cases, but there is no concrete information about that as well. Nothing has happened about the cases registered during rail roko agitations across the country,” the SKM said in a statement.

It added that SKM leaders expressed concern that the police was trying to protect criminals and implicate innocent farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri case.

“It is a matter of surprise that in such a serious case, the son of the Union Minister got bail so soon, while the farmers implicated in the same case are still in jail,” SKM added.

In its last review meeting held at Singhu border on January 15, the SKM had said that those organisations that were contesting elections will no longer be a part of the SKM. The SKM had added that the decision will be reviewed after four months.

Led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM), was floated by 22 out of 32 farmer unions from Punjab on December 25, 2021.

Earlier during the same month, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, chief of Haryana unit of BKU, had launched a political outfit called Samyukta Sangharsh Party (SSP). Later, the constituents of this new farmers’ political front dropped to only 13 from 22.

The front was decimated in the Punjab polls with 93 out of its 94 candidates losing their security deposits.

Some SSM leaders and associates, who had contested elections in Punjab, arrived at SKM’s meeting on Monday but after heated discussions with some SKM representatives, they were not allowed to join the meeting.

“The factions that had contested elections continue to be suspended and were not allowed to be a part of the meeting,” said Sandeep Singh, BKU (Tikait).

Atamjit Singh, BKU leader, said, “Balbir Singh Rajewal barged into the SKM’s meeting and declared himself a prominent member despite SKM’s decision that since he had decided to participate in Punjab elections as SSM, the disciplinary committee will need time to decide on further course.”

Yogendra Yadav, a prominent SKM leader, said, “As of now, SSM and the factions which had contested elections in Punjab are not a part of SKM. In our prior meeting, we had taken this decision and we had said that it would be reviewed in April. The decision of them rejoining SKM will be discussed soon, but it cannot be done by capturing the stage and through show of strength.”

SKM, the umbrella body of farmer unions that had spearheaded the agitation at Delhi’s borders for a year, had suspended the agitation on December 9 last year after the central government had repealed the three farm laws and agreed to six demands put forth by farmers including withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation, compensation for kin who died, committee on MSP and discussion on electricity amendment bill.

The SKM reiterated that it would support the call for Bharat Bandh by trade unions on March 28 and 29, and that farmers across the country will actively participate in it.