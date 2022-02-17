National policy needed for synthetic biology, says DBT paper

A draft foresight paper on synthetic biology released by the Department of Biotechnology has stressed the need for a national policy that can consolidate India’s stand on the issue. The document also says India “should avoid conflicting stands on science on one hand and policy on the other.”

The 70-page document looks not only at the global policies and protocols that have to be kept in mind while developing such a policy but also attempts to define synthetic biology and how intellectual property rights will be applicable to resulting processes and products.

Synthetic biology refers to the science of using genetic sequencing, editing, and modification to create unnatural organisms or organic molecules that can function in living systems. Synthetic biology enables scientists to design and synthesise new sequences of DNA from scratch.

“This paper has been developed through a consultative process with experts from various organisations, non-profit organisations, and even some people from the industry. This document will later help in creating a national policy. It looks at not only how synthetic biology has to be governed but also the very definition. It is a new field and the definition of what will be included and what won’t is not clear,” said an official from the Department of Biotechnology.

Synthetic biology has applications in various fields from developing synthetic organisms for vaccination to creating natural products in a lab such as vanillin, the organic compound extracted from vanilla seeds, which can now be grown in yeasts with additional plant genomes.

In the pharmaceutical industry, synthetic biology can be used to make natural compounds such as artemisinin used for the treatment of malaria and Car T cell therapy for cancer treatment. It is starting to be used in the fashion industry as well; some companies are exploring the possibility of dyeing jeans without producing hazardous waste. Then there are companies using it to deliver fixed nitrogen to plants instead of using fertilisers, engineering microbes to create food additives or brew proteins.

“It is time to create a policy for synthetic biology now more than ever as it is rapidly evolving with new discoveries happening every year. Soon we will start to see some products and we need to be ready with the regulatory framework. There is also a need to look at the benefits of the products and the risk it poses to biodiversity,” said Dr Syed Shams Yazdani, one of the researchers who developed the foresight paper and Group Leader of Microbial Engineering at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB).

Yazdani said, “The field is learning from nature about various genetic pathways and India is rich in biodiversity, that is the benefit. But, it can also have adverse impacts such as escaping into the environment and recombining with existing biodiversity. This has to be studied.” He said that the regulations for synthetic biology are likely to be formalised as more advances in the field are made.

However, legislation regarding genetically modified crops are still in a lurch in India.

Due to opposition from several interest groups in India, the proposed Biotechnology Regulatory Authority of India Bill is pending approval in Parliament since 2013. Currently, approvals for such crops come from the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) under the Department of Biotechnology.