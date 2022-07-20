National Lok Adalat to be held on August 13 in Noida

Updated: July 20, 2022 9:14:50 am
A National Lok Adalat will be organised in Noida at the headquarters and in the tehsil level courts on August 13, the district administration said Tuesday.
District Magistrate Suhas LY said that various cases will be adjudicated by the Lok Adalat ranging from “criminal compoundable suit, family disputes, Motor Vehicle Accident Act cases, electricity and water payment disputes, Section 138 Negotiable Instruments Act suits, land revenue suits, service-related matters, pre-litigation matters and E-challan issues”.
“Additionally, disputes on the execution of arbitration and other disputes settled through conciliation agreements in which the parties are inclined to resolve disputes based on mutual good faith and other disputes shall be settled by the National Lok Adalat,” the Noida DM said.
He also called upon people to reach out in large numbers and avail of this opportunity, officials said.
All concerned officers have been directed to ensure that the preparations for organising the Lok Adalat are made well in advance so that, the maximum number of cases can be settled on the given day, said officials.
