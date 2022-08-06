National Lok Adalat in Noida on Aug 13, officials directed to ensure disposal of maximum cases

Preparations for the National Lok Adalat to be held on August 13 in Noida’s district headquarters, civil courts and tehsil courts are in full swing, officials with the district administration said Friday.

A meeting was convened by Avnish Saxena, district and sessions judge Gautam Buddha Nagar, with the department officials concerned on Friday to ensure the settlement of as many different cases as possible before the National Lok Adalat based on conciliation and agreement between parties.

Addressing the officials, the district judge said, “The National Lok Adalat is being organised with the aim of providing easy and speedy justice to the common citizens and all concerned departmental officers must ensure that adequate preparations are made at their own level to make the upcoming National Lok Adalat a success and to benefit the general public by settling various types of disputes on the basis of conciliation and settlement.”

The National Lok Adalat will adjudicate various disputes pertaining to the Motor Accidents Compensation Act, matrimonial suits, Indian Succession Act, Motor Vehicles Act and e-challan suits, minor compoundable suits, service-related matters, pension matters, labour issues, matters pertaining to bank loan at pre-litigation stage and disputes related to BSNL telephone bills, among others, with the aim of settling them through conciliation.

The district judge called upon the sub-divisional magistrates to ensure that preparations should be ensured for disposal of maximum number of cases at the National Lok Adalat, and asked officers of the revenue department and all other departments subordinate to it to take steps in this regard. He further directed officials working with the labour department, transport department, Noida Power Company Ltd, probation department, entertainment tax, social welfare and other concerned departments to ensure similar action. The district judge called upon the concerned departmental officers to ensure that all departmental officers publicise the organisation of the National Lok Adalat with the aim of ensuring the disposal of cases in their respective departments.