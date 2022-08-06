scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

National Lok Adalat in Noida on Aug 13, officials directed to ensure disposal of maximum cases

The National Lok Adalat will adjudicate disputes pertaining to the Motor Accidents Compensation Act, Indian Succession Act, matrimonial suits and service-related matters, among others.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
Updated: August 6, 2022 12:11:11 pm
The National Lok Adalat will adjudicate various disputes pertaining to the Motor Accidents Compensation Act, matrimonial suits, Indian Succession Act, Motor Vehicles Act and e-challan suits, minor compoundable suits, service-related matters, pension matters, labour issues, matters pertaining to bank loan at pre-litigation stage and disputes related to BSNL telephone bills, among others, with the aim of settling them through conciliation. (File)

Preparations for the National Lok Adalat to be held on August 13 in Noida’s district headquarters, civil courts and tehsil courts are in full swing, officials with the district administration said Friday.

A meeting was convened by Avnish Saxena, district and sessions judge Gautam Buddha Nagar, with the department officials concerned on Friday to ensure the settlement of as many different cases as possible before the National Lok Adalat based on conciliation and agreement between parties.

Addressing the officials, the district judge said, “The National Lok Adalat is being organised with the aim of providing easy and speedy justice to the common citizens and all concerned departmental officers must ensure that adequate preparations are made at their own level to make the upcoming National Lok Adalat a success and to benefit the general public by settling various types of disputes on the basis of conciliation and settlement.”

The National Lok Adalat will adjudicate various disputes pertaining to the Motor Accidents Compensation Act, matrimonial suits, Indian Succession Act, Motor Vehicles Act and e-challan suits, minor compoundable suits, service-related matters, pension matters, labour issues, matters pertaining to bank loan at pre-litigation stage and disputes related to BSNL telephone bills, among others, with the aim of settling them through conciliation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
More from Delhi

The district judge called upon the sub-divisional magistrates to ensure that preparations should be ensured for disposal of maximum number of cases at the National Lok Adalat, and asked officers of the revenue department and all other departments subordinate to it to take steps in this regard. He further directed officials working with the labour department, transport department, Noida Power Company Ltd, probation department, entertainment tax, social welfare and other concerned departments to ensure similar action. The district judge called upon the concerned departmental officers to ensure that all departmental officers publicise the organisation of the National Lok Adalat with the aim of ensuring the disposal of cases in their respective departments.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 12:09:40 pm

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Pelosi's Taiwan visit peaceful, but Beijing launched 11 ballistic missiles, says Blinken

Pelosi's Taiwan visit peaceful, but Beijing launched 11 ballistic missiles, says Blinken

Raut's wife appears before ED for questioning
Money laundering case

Raut's wife appears before ED for questioning

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Premium
HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Darlings, Thirteen Lives, Prey: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

Darlings, Thirteen Lives, Prey: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement