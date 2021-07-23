scorecardresearch
National-level wrestler held in Chhatrasal murder case

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell) said Grewal was arrested from his village in Haryana's Bhiwani after a chase of two months.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 23, 2021 1:01:24 am
Kumar, who is lodged in Tihar, was granted permission by authorities to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV in the jail’s common ward.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a national-level wrestling champion in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl and murder case. Police said the accused, Surjeet Grewal, is involved in the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell) said Grewal was arrested from his village in Haryana’s Bhiwani after a chase of two months. “He is a close associate of wrestler Sushil Kumar. We were informed Wednesday that he would come to his native village and arrested him,” he said.

