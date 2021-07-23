National-level wrestler held in Chhatrasal murder case

Kumar, who is lodged in Tihar, was granted permission by authorities to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV in the jail’s common ward.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a national-level wrestling champion in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl and murder case. Police said the accused, Surjeet Grewal, is involved in the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell) said Grewal was arrested from his village in Haryana’s Bhiwani after a chase of two months. “He is a close associate of wrestler Sushil Kumar. We were informed Wednesday that he would come to his native village and arrested him,” he said.

Kumar, who is lodged in Tihar, was granted permission by authorities to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV in the jail’s common ward.