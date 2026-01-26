National level shooter held for Rs 40-lakh cyber fraud

Police said he leveraged his network to become a crucial cog in the organised cyber fraud syndicate. (File Photo)

A national-level shooter has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud worth over Rs 40 lakh, officers said, adding that he was part of a racket which duped victims across multiple states.

The accused, Himanshu Chauhan alias Shooter, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, has bagged silver and bronze medals at national shooting championships and gold medals at state-level events in rifle categories. Police said he leveraged his network to become a crucial cog in the organised cyber fraud syndicate.

The arrest follows an FIR, in which a person claimed to be cheated of Rs 40.27 lakh through fake online gaming platforms and fraudulent stock trading and IPO investment schemes. According to investigators, the victim was allegedly induced to transfer money via IMPS, NEFT and UPI transactions. Last year, on June 20 alone, Rs 8 lakh was credited into a mule Axis Bank account linked to the syndicate, police said.