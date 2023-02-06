National-level kabaddi player alleges rape by coach in 2015

A national-level kabaddi player has alleged that she was raped by her coach in 2015 while she was preparing for a competition in Outer Delhi, officers said Monday.

DCP (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said the 27-year-old woman filed a complaint against her coach, wherein she claimed that under him, she was preparing for a kabaddi competition near Mundka in 2012 . She further alleged that in March 2015, her coach allegedly made “sexual relations with her without her consent”.

“She claimed that in 2018, the accused coach forced her to give him a part of the winning amount that she received after winning a tournament,” the officer said.

Officers said that the victim currently works in the Indian Railways. The complainant got married in 2021, following which the accused allegedly started blackmailing and threatening to leak private photos that he had taken of her.

The DCP said a case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) has been lodged and investigation taken up. “She joined the investigation today and her statement under section 164 CrPC is being recorded by court,” the DCP added.

A senior police officer said teams have been deployed in Haryana and other neighbouring states to arrest the accused.