Day after raids, National Herald office sealed by ED

Updated: August 3, 2022 5:57:20 pm
The Enforcement Directorate has sealed the office of National Herald, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency.
The ED had on Tuesday conducted search operations at Herald House in Delhi, among 12 locations, in connection with its money laundering probe in the National Herald case. Herald House is the registered office address of Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the National Herald newspaper’s publisher, which is under probe over its acquisition by Young Indian, a firm linked to the Gandhi family.
A day later on Wednesday, Congress alleged that the ED has become a “tool” in the hands of the Centre to “destroy” Opposition parties. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that the party was not being allowed to raise the issue of alleged “misuse” of the ED in Parliament.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
Aamir Khan responds to criticism over his Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: ‘Aap film dekh lijiye…’
Thailand organises series of events to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties with India
Kerala in no hurry to convert all single-sex schools into co-education institutions
Anushka Sharma to train in England for Chakda Xpress
The forever legislators: India’s longest-serving MLAs and MPs
Tripura poll panel issues guidelines for holding tribal village committee elections
Day after raids, National Herald office sealed by ED
RBI’s monetary policy meeting commences: Here’s what analysts, experts expect
A lesson in democracy from the bees
Hrithik Roshan pens heart-warming message for Salim-Sulaiman: ‘Uff what music’
The boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze medal; emotional father says she will “return with the gold medal”
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests