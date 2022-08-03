scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Day after raids, National Herald office sealed by ED

The ED has instructed that the National Herald office premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 5:57:20 pm
A view of National Herald House in New Delhi, where the Enforcement Directorate Tuesday conducted searches. (Express Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate has sealed the office of National Herald, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency.

The ED had on Tuesday conducted search operations at Herald House in Delhi, among 12 locations, in connection with its money laundering probe in the National Herald case. Herald House is the registered office address of Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the National Herald newspaper’s publisher, which is under probe over its acquisition by Young Indian, a firm linked to the Gandhi family.

National Herald, National Herald office sealed, indian express The National Herald office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express)

A day later on Wednesday, Congress alleged that the ED has become a “tool” in the hands of the Centre to “destroy” Opposition parties. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that the party was not being allowed to raise the issue of alleged “misuse” of the ED in Parliament.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 05:37:38 pm

