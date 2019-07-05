Toggle Menu
National Herald case: Delhi court defers Swamy’s cross-examination to Aug 30https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/national-herald-case-delhi-court-defers-subramanian-swamys-cross-examination-to-aug-30-5817383/

National Herald case: Delhi court defers Swamy’s cross-examination to Aug 30

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal deferred the matter after an adjournment was sought by Swamy, who said that he had to attend the Parliament.

alok verma, alok verma cbi, alok verma cbi chief sacked, selection panel sacks alok verma, justice patnaik cvc probe alok verma, alok verma cvc probe, subramanian swamy, subramanian swamy alok verma, latest news, cbi news, indian express
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. (Express file photo/Gajendra Yadav)

A Delhi court Friday deferred to August 30 the cross-examination of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case filed by him against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal deferred the matter after an adjournment was sought by Swamy, who said that he had to attend the Parliament.

He informed the court that a whip was issued by the BJP directing all the members to be present in Parliament for the Union Budget session.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 30.

Advertising

The BJP leader is being cross examined by Gandhi’s lawyers.

Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

All the seven accused in the case — Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Vora, senior Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda and the YI — have denied the allegations levelled against them.

The Gandhis, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda are accused of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Operations resume at Mumbai airport’s main runway after four days
2 Bengaluru: BBMP to slap hefty fines to tackle trash, boost cleanliness
3 Why has Guindy emerged as a real estate hotspot in Chennai?