‘No sound roadmap’: NGT disappointed over Bandhwari waste disposal, directs Haryana chief secretary to head panel

Expressing its disappointment with the state of affairs and observing that there was no credible progress by the committee formed to clear legacy waste at Bandhwari landfill site, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that the oversight committee will now be headed by the Haryana chief secretary.

In September 2022, the tribunal directed the Haryana chief secretary to deposit a sum of Rs 100 crore with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in a ring-fenced account, where the polluter pays the principal amount towards environmental compensation for continuing damage to the environment and public health, within a month. This amount is to be utilised for the restoration of the environment.

The tribunal had also constituted a nine-member committee headed by chairman HSPCB to monitor the remedial measures. The committee had been asked to submit an action taken report of the status of compliance by January 15, 2023.

While hearing a petition by a Gurgaon resident on the matter on January 30, NGT said that the oversight committee to be headed by the Haryana chief secretary will be mainly assisted by the commissioners of municipal corporations, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

“The committee may meet within two weeks and take stock of the situation and brainstorm about the changed execution strategies, reviewing processes/agencies/persons engaged in the process, particularly suitability of human resource currently employed and strengthening of other infrastructures… Situation is of emergency,” the tribunal said, and added that a further progress report of compliance status is filed by April 15.

The NGT said that the report dated January 21 has been filed by the joint committee to the effect that Rs 100 crore has been deposited in a ring-fenced account. The report of the committee stated that dumping of fresh waste at the Bandhwari landfill site will be stopped after March 31, and that fresh waste will be processed at a different site from February 20, and it will be processed in a decentralised manner at Gurgaon.

The report added that an alternative site will also be used at Faridabad and that a waste-to-energy plant for which land has been handed over and construction started will be set up by November 30, 2024.

Raising its considerations from the report of the committee, the NGT said, “Further steps for recycling/reuse are also not clear. The setting up of the waste-to-energy plant is proposed by November 30, 2024. If the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is processing 1,200 tonnes of its waste and the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) will also process all waste by March 15, 2023, which is around 1,000 tonnes per day, how will the WTE project help? There is no clear and sound roadmap for achieving targets expected in terms of order dated September 23, 2022. There is no defined accountability and ownership.”

The tribunal stated against the estimated waste generation of 1,200 TPD (tonnes per day) in Gurugram, only 270 TPD of waste is being processed at the decentralised processing sites and Beribagh, Badshahpur, Sector-44, Carterpuri, and Barbaripur and by the 220 bulk waste generators.

“It is mentioned that waste to the extent of 500 TPD will be processed from February 20, 2023, and 100 per cent waste will be processed by March 31, 2023. It is not clear as to what would be the necessity to set up a WTE plant if 100 percent processing will be achieved,” it added.