National council meeting today, AAP constitution may change

The AAP will hold its National Council meeting Thursday. On the agenda is an amendment to the clause in the party constitution, moved by its National Executive, which limits the number of times a leader can be an office-bearer to two, sources said.

According to the party constitution, “No member will hold the same post as an office-bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each.”

Party convener Arvind Kejriwal has been an office-bearer twice now, and his term was extended for a year later in 2018 in view of the Lok Sabha and Delhi assembly elections. The initial term was supposed to end in April 2019. The meeting of the council was then postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Pankaj Gupta, the national secretary, is also serving his second term as an office-bearer.

The meeting is being held at Calista Resort in Kapashera at 9.30 am on Thursday. It is the same resort where former party members Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were stripped of all party posts in 2015.

“The registration will start at around 9.30am, after which Arvind Kejriwal is supposed to speak. At 3.30 pm, the amendments/resolutions proposed by the national executive will be put up for acceptance,” a national council member said.

AAP describes the National Council as its highest policy making body. It has around 400 members and has the power to amend the party constitution. The National Executive, with 21 members, is described as the highest executive body of the party.

AAP has only had Kejriwal as its national convener till date. His term was extended unanimously in 2018. With the party expected to contest several state and municipal elections in the coming two years, it is unlikely that the leadership will change. “It is almost certain that the constitution will be changed. At present, there is no real discussion on someone else taking over the party reigns,” a senior party leader said.

Another clause is expected to be changed. As per the party constitution, two people from the same family cannot be given executive positions in the party.

“A discussion on this clause is expected, especially in view of the upcoming municipal polls. The son of an MLA who joined AAP before assembly polls is a sitting councillor and had won from Congress. He also joined AAP recently. There could be other such cases in the coming months,” a source said.