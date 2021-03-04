National Book Trust editor accused of sexual assault

The Delhi Police has registered a case of sexual assault against editor of the National Book Trust Rubin D’Cruz, after a woman filed a complaint against him at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj in February.

The Delhi Police has registered a case of sexual assault against editor of the National Book Trust (Malayalam Department) Rubin D’Cruz, after a woman filed a complaint against him at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj in February.

In her complaint, the woman said she knew Rubin through common friends. She was looking for a rented accommodation in Delhi, when he invited her to his house on October 2 last year, she said.

At his house, the woman alleged, he sexually assaulted her.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest), said, “We registered a case of sexual harassment against Rubin on February 2.

The matter is being investigated. The accused has been questioned and legal action will be taken.”

Rubin did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.