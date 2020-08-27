Natasha Narwal case: Police will submit case diary in sealed cover

Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday allowed the Delhi Police to place before it the case diary pertaining to a Northeast Delhi riot-related case, in which Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal was arrested, in a sealed cover. Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who was conducting the proceedings on Narwal’s bail plea through video conferencing, allowed the Delhi Police to submit the case diary on August 29 and posted the hearing on August 31.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Delhi Police, said there is sensitive information in the case diary which cannot be shared with Narwal’s advocate at this stage. To this, the judge said a separate web link will be given to the agency’s advocate and the investigating officer, and they can show the relevant portion to the court.

The judge said others, including Narwal’s counsel, will not be privy to the proceedings. Advocate Adit S Pujari, appearing for Narwal, did not object to it.

The court had also suggested that the present matter can be taken up for physical hearing as the High Court has decided to partially open on a rotational basis from September 1.

Pujari submitted that this matter may be decided expeditiously as Narwal seeks to apply for her PhD programme at JNU.

