Nashra Naim was very clear that she was contesting in the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union election – held after a gap of eight years – to win.

Those around her might have had their doubts because no woman had ever been elected to a chair position in the students’ union in the institute’s history that dates back to over a century. But she has now carved her own place in AMU’s history, by being elected its first woman student union vice-president.

The LLB student from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur has a long association with the university: She had done her higher secondary schooling in the Women’s College, a constituent college of AMU, and her father is alumnus of the university.

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She said her father was a little unsure when she first said she wanted to contest in the election.

“At first, I had said that I wanted to contest for president. But my father knows the university very well and said it would be very difficult for me because he thought that the campus is not likely to accept a woman president immediately after the union has been restored. I considered this because I am contesting to win, and so I decided to aim for vice-president. But my family has been very supportive through it all,” she said.

While Naim has been elected vice-president, Noman Ashraf has been elected president and Mohammad Hamdan has been elected honorary secretary.

Election held after 19-day protest

AMU voted for its students’ union on November 5 after a gap of eight years. It had been suspended by the administration since 2019 citing campus violence, indiscipline and law and order.

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This election came after 19 days of intense protests by students led by an MA student on hunger strike, after which the administration agreed to restore the union.

Significantly, this was soon followed by similar protests at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, where students’ union elections had not been held in two decades, after which the administration there also agreed to hold elections.

The dramatic circumstances around these elections have been heightened by Naim’s historic win. She said that two focus areas of her campaign were the need to update an old and outdated academic curriculum and the restrictions on “third spaces,” where students can meet and talk and discuss ideas, on campus, such as the main library canteen closing earlier than it used to.

Naim, who played an active part in the protests, said she believes that it is “very important to keep politics alive”.

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“Everything is political. If you are not politically conscious, you won’t understand the effects of what, for example, the State or the administration is doing on you. You won’t understand the hows and whys of it, why a particular restriction is being applied to a particular aspect of something. This is especially important after COVID, after which people have become very individualistic. They’re not really thinking about community or the larger social context everything is happening in. That hampers development,” she said.

With the revival of student elections and campus politics, she hopes that an environment conducive to producing future leaders from the institute will be re-invigorated.

“There is a lack of leadership from AMU. There was no intellectual leadership, I would say, for a long time. This is a gap people are talking about. In fact, in AMU, the word leader is looked at as a negative term because of things like regional lobbies that had developed in campus elections,” she said.