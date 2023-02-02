Narrow escape for bouncer as his motorbike is dragged 3 km in Gurgaon

A man had a narrow escape after a car allegedly rammed into his motorcycle in Gurgaon’s sector 65 on Wednesday night. Police said that after the collision, the victim fell on the side but his motorcycle got stuck underneath the car bumper and the accused car driver allegedly dragged the motorcycle for at least three kilometres before escaping.

After a purported video of the incident was circulated on social media, Gurgaon Police initiated a probe. In the purported video, the car could be seen dragging the motorcycle as it leaves a trail of sparks on the road.

Police said the victim, Monu Singh, a resident of Rithoj village in Bhondsi, who works as a bouncer, was waiting on the side of the road on his motorcycle near Worldmark in sector 65 around 11.30 pm.

“Suddenly, a speeding car coming from the Ramgarh traffic signal rammed directly into my stationary motorcycle. Due to the collision, I fell on the side and did not sustain any injury. The motorcycle got stuck underneath the car’s bumper and the car driver dragged my motorcycle and escaped. The accused was driving negligently,” said Monu in the FIR.

Police said the probe found that the accused allegedly sped towards sector 62 side and near Golf Course Extension road before the motorcycle got stuck in a crater on road and the car driver allegedly escaped.

“The victim said he was waiting for someone by the roadside and the car hit him when he was stationary on his motorcycle. A video of the car driver dragging the motorcycle was recorded by a commuter. From the video, the accused car driver has been identified and will be asked to join the investigation. A case has been registered,” said a police official.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code at sector 65 police station, said police.