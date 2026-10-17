From Narmada Bachao to CJP’s Tiranga March, the 93-year-old still fighting for rights

At 93, economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Devaki Jain is still taking to the streets to fight for causes she believes in. A veteran of several protest movements, from the Narmada Bachao Andolan in the 1980s to the Right to Information (RTI) movement in the 1990s, Jain joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) “Tiranga March” at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday, saying that the fight for justice and constitutional rights must continue.

Jain said, the sight of a younger generation taking up similar causes reminded her of the movements she had been part of. “I think it’s a very good fight, and I’m so pleased that this generation is thinking of fighting for these things, like constitutional rights,” she said.