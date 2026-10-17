From Narmada Bachao to CJP’s Tiranga March, the 93-year-old still fighting for rights

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At 93, economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Devaki Jain is still taking to the streets to fight for causes she believes in. A veteran of several protest movements, from the Narmada Bachao Andolan in the 1980s to the Right to Information (RTI) movement in the 1990s, Jain joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) “Tiranga March” at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday, saying that the fight for justice and constitutional rights must continue.
Jain said, the sight of a younger generation taking up similar causes reminded her of the movements she had been part of. “I think it’s a very good fight, and I’m so pleased that this generation is thinking of fighting for these things, like constitutional rights,” she said.
For Jain, who is a retired professor of Economics and has seen generations of protesters take to the streets, Friday’s march was also a reminder of her own years in activism. Recalling the slogans raised during past movements, she said, “I love these ‘zindabad’ slogans. We used to sing them, so it reminds me of that time. We walked for miles during the struggle when the Narmada dam was being built.”
Asked why she chose to join the CJP’s October 16 protest, Jain said, “I think it’s very important to fight for it. But imagine the government supporting the man who is a corrupt official. So, I’m for the removal of him (referring to Gyanesh Kumar’s exit). So, I support them,” she said.
Jain also drew a comparison between the police response to protests today and the arrests she recalled from her years of activism. “You’ve all not been arrested. That means our democracy is still working. We used to get arrested in our times,” she said.
“I don’t know whether PM Modi is sensitive to public opinion, but the opinion everywhere will be that this man is crushing democracy. That help us in a fight against the PM and the economic policies which we don’t like,” the retired professor stated.
The CJP, which has been calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, had announced a two day protest. This time the protest is against the arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka earlier this week. Since Jantar Mantar is no longer a notified protest site, the group has chosen Central Park, where the party planned to gather on Friday and Saturday.