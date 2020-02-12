Shots fired at AAP MLA’s vehicle in Mehrauli, party worker killed, one injured

Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav

An unknown assailant fired at the vehicle of AAP Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav late Tuesday night, leaving an accompanying party volunteer dead and another injured.

According to police, the incident took place at an intersection in Mehrauli. The assailant came “from Kishangarh side” on foot and fled after firing, Additional DCP (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said. The MLA was not injured.

The volunteer, Ashok Mann, was taken to Fortis Hospital, where he died. Another volunteer, Harinder, was also injured, police said. Hospital authorities confirmed that two people had been admitted but gave no other details.

An AAP volunteer said Yadav, who was in an open jeep, was returning home from a temple when the incident took place. AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted: “Ashok Mann, a party member, was shot dead. The law and order situation in the city is terrifying.”

AAP’s official handle tweeted, “Shots fired at MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds, another is injured.”

This is the second time Yadav has won from Mehrauli.

A member of Yadav’s team told The Indian Express that the MLA was returning from a temple in Kishangarh village around 11 pm when a man walked towards the car and fired. Both the injured, he said, were rushed to the hospital.

Police said an FIR has been registered at Kishangarh police station and a probe is underway.

