Stubble burning not a political issue, states must work together to curb it: Tomar

As the air quality plunged in north India, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Friday said stubble burning was not a political issue, and asked state governments to work together to curb it. Tomar’s statements came hours after Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab respectively, addressed the crisis in the national capital region and said this was “not the time for blame game and politics”.

“Despite the Centre providing funds and machines to states, rising stubble burning incidents is cause of concern,” Tomar said, suggesting the use of the PUSA decomposer, which has been effective in controlling stubble burning.

Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal said, “Pollution is rising across the states. It is not the issue of Delhi or Punjab alone… all should work together to mitigate the crisis.”

Following the CMs’ joint press conference, the BJP had held one of their own to target the AAP over the spike in farm firms under its rule. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged farm fires had increased 34 per cent while the AAP was in power.

The Delhi government has imposed a slew of measures in the national capital in response to the pollution crisis, including closing primary schools and ordering 50 per cent of government employees to work from home.

Data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Friday showed that air quality has deteriorated significantly due to strong upper level (700-1000 m) wind blowing towards Delhi from stubble-burning areas.