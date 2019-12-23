Illegal colonies to water, PM Modi takes on Delhi govt in poll warm-up rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Manoj Tiwari Harsh vardhan during a rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey 22 Dec 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Manoj Tiwari Harsh vardhan during a rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey 22 Dec 19

In a speech that lasted an hour and a half, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday targeted the AAP government and the Congress over a host of issues that concern the national capital — from dirty water allegedly being supplied to a “delay” in fixing boundaries of unauthorised colonies, from transport to pollution.

Speaking at a rally held to “thank the PM” for beginning the process to regularise 1,731 illegal colonies, Modi, speaking at Ramlila Maidan, said the Delhi government has kept its eyes closed on the biggest problem facing the city — of drinking water.

“If we believe them then the whole of Delhi gets clean water, but I want to ask — do you believe them?” he said. “Do you fear suffering from diseases seeing the water quality? These people want to prove that you are also lying.”

Modi said the capital records the maximum sale of water purifiers in the country, and asked: “Why do people have to spend so much? And people who cannot buy it have to live with polluted water?”

The Delhi government and the Centre had faced off recently after Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a report by the Bureau of Indian Standards suggesting Delhi has the worst water quality in the country. The AAP-led government has questioned the credibility of the survey.

Without taking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s name, Modi said that had Delhi government not created political hurdles, work on Metro’s Phase IV would have started long back. He also accused the AAP government of delaying the process of fixing the boundaries of unauthorised colonies.

He said that even decades after Independence, a large population of Delhi lives in fear. “People’s life was narrowed down to words like illegal, unauthorised, sealing, bulldozer and cut-off dates. When polls came, deadlines were extended but problems remained. But we have given a permanent solution to the problem,” he said.

“Even to fix boundaries they were demanding that the date be extended to 2021. Seeing their speed, I said things won’t work like this… we took the work in our hand and the Bill to regularise was passed in both Houses of Parliament,” he said.

Praising the police force, which has faced criticism of late for its heavy-handedness in dealing with protests, especially those led by students, the PM said that police always comes to people’s help, and highlighted that over 33,000 personnel had died on duty since Independence.

“When there is any problem, police doesn’t ask for religion, the officer doesn’t look at the weather condition but stands behind you… in Delhi’s (Anaj) Mandi, when there was a fire, police did not discriminate on the basis of religion but rather saved people’s lives,” he said.

This was met with chants of ‘Delhi Police zindabad’. He said the opposition was extending indirect support to violence being meted to the police by being silent on the issue. He asked the crowd to repeat the slogan ‘Shaheedon Amar Raho’ with him and requested people to visit the Police Memorial at India Gate.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App