Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds PM Modi on completing 12 years in office, slams previous Congress eras

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under PM Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a confident, secure and respected nation on the global stage. (Express/File pic)

Extending greetings to Narendra Modi on completing 12 years as an elected Prime Minister, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that this period has been dedicated to “public welfare, good governance, service, the upliftment of the poor and the overall progress of the people”.

“On October 7, 2026, Prime Minister Modi will complete 25 years in public office, having served in the two highest executive responsibilities as Chief Minister and Prime Minister,” he said while addressing reporters at the BJP state headquarters in Dehradun on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 10 reached a personal milestone by becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, bettering the record of Jawaharlal Nehru.