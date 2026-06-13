Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds PM Modi on completing 12 years in office, slams previous Congress eras

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Extending greetings to Narendra Modi on completing 12 years as an elected Prime Minister, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that this period has been dedicated to “public welfare, good governance, service, the upliftment of the poor and the overall progress of the people”.
“On October 7, 2026, Prime Minister Modi will complete 25 years in public office, having served in the two highest executive responsibilities as Chief Minister and Prime Minister,” he said while addressing reporters at the BJP state headquarters in Dehradun on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 10 reached a personal milestone by becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, bettering the record of Jawaharlal Nehru.
Dhami said that by electing Modi as the prime minister consecutively in 2014, 2019, and 2024, the people have demonstrated that the country now votes for performance, not slogans. He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a confident, secure and respected nation on the global stage.“During the Congress era, schemes remained confined to files, whereas under the Modi government, they are being translated into reality. Earlier, governments laid foundation stones, while people waited endlessly for inaugurations. Today, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, projects are completed and dedicated to the nation within the stipulated time frame,” he said.
He said that while Congress merely raised slogans of poverty eradication for decades, “Prime Minister Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty”. “Corruption had become a part of the system under previous regimes, but through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the present government has transferred ₹4.31 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries’ accounts. Every rupee sent from Delhi or Dehradun reaches the intended beneficiary in full,” Dhami said.
CM Dhami said that while the Congress delayed the Ram Temple issue for decades and termed the Ram Setu imaginary, the construction of the temple was completed under Modi’s leadership, giving due respect to both faith and national pride.
He stated that the Modi government’s approach is based on satisfaction and empowerment, whereas the Congress pursued appeasement politics. Farmers have remained a priority for Prime Minister Modi, and after taking the oath for the third time, his first signature was on the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi file.
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