Earlier Congress would lie to people, now BJP has done it, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished his speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at him, saying residents of unauthorised colonies had been cheated yet again by the Centre.

Referring to news reports that the PM will distribute conveyance deeds to a few people at the rally, Kejriwal tweeted: “What about registries? Have unauthorised colonies been betrayed again? People were hoping registration will start today but is it a betrayal again? Earlier Congress would lie to people, now BJP has done it.”

He also said the Centre should call a meeting with all Chief Ministers and parties to “find solutions”. “Lets concentrate on jobs, inflation and economy please. People are in distress. They need urgent measures. I urge Centre to call a meeting of all CMs and all parties; take everyone in confidence and find urgent solutions,” he tweeted.

Since the Lok Sabha election results where AAP finished third in Delhi, Kejriwal has stayed away from attacking the Centre and its policies directly. Over the past week, however, he has taken on the Centre, first on the new citizenship law and then on unauthorised colonies. Assembly polls in Delhi are expected in February.

Ever since the Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies was passed in Parliament, the Centre and Delhi government have squabbled over who should get credit. Later in the day, at an event to inaugurate sewer line laying work in Karawal Nagar, Kejriwal said: “To date, other political parties have only played politics on the issue of development of unauthorised colonies and no government has actually worked for its development… every party has deceived residents of unauthorised colonies by promising them regularisation and development after coming to power. It has been 70 years since Independence, no government has ever worked for the construction of roads, or installation of sewage systems or water pipelines, or towards cleanliness of drains in these colonies.”

He added: “Our honourable Prime Minister gave a speech at Ramlila Maidan today. I had expected they would begin the registration process like they were claiming for the last six months. But they did not do it even today. BJP leaders were claiming that 100 property owners will receive registration papers before the assembly elections, and the rest will receive registration after the elections… They have bad intentions, and BJP is deceiving the people just like Congress did.”

