Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal’s son booked for harassing doctor after father’s death

The Delhi Police has registered a case against popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal’s son Siddharth Chanchal for allegedly harassing a doctor, blaming her for the singer’s death.

Narendra Chanchal passed away due to “age-related” issues at Apollo hospital on January 22.

After his death, his son Siddharth Chanchal allegedly called the doctor and hurled abuses at her. The police said he blamed her for “killing” his father and made false allegations against her. The doctor complained she was harassed by Siddharth and his associates on social media and filed a complaint at Lajpat Nagar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) RP Meena said, “The woman approached us in August and told us that Siddharth made lewd comments at her after his father’s death and hurled abuses at her.” She was Narendra Chanchal’s family doctor for many years, the police added.

A case was registered against Siddharth under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). No arrests have been made yet.