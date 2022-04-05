Narela sub-city Metro: DDA gives Rs 130 cr to DMRC to expedite work

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given Rs 130 crore to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to expedite the construction of the new line in Narela. The area, where most of DDA’s new housing projects are concentrated, faces issues related to connectivity.

The DMRC has planned a 23-km-long Metrolite corridor between Rithala and Narela as part of its Phase-IV project.

The DDA wants the project to be expedited as Narela sub-city is one of the three sub-city projects of the land-owning agency and is being developed to provide for the increasing housing requirement of the national capital.

There are over 25,000 flats in various group housing pockets being constructed in the area.

The Metro corridor will pass through sectors 25, 26, 31, 32 and 36 in Rohini, Barwala, Pooth Kalan, Bawana industrial areas 1 and 2, Narela

“The DDA is actively working with the DMRC to bring metro connectivity to the far-flung areas of Northwest Delhi. A series of meetings were held by the DDA with DMRC and other stakeholders to finalise the Metro route alignment for Rithala-Bawana-Narela to serve the already constructed housing pockets in the Narela Sub-city Project,” said a senior official.

DDA housing schemes of Narela Sub-city were less preferred in comparison to other areas of Delhi in the absence of a public Mass Rapid Transportation System. The proposed metro route would improve the accessibility and connectivity to the people of Narela, he said.