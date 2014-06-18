Narela school principal shot at

The principal of Daffodil Public School, in Narela, Outer Delhi, was shot at by two youths with an air pistol on the school premises.

The principal, however, escaped unhurt as he ducked the pellet. Police said the incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the school.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said the two youths had been waiting outside the school since Tuesday morning.

“The two youths came to meet principal R P Tyagi and asked him about the admission procedure. In the middle of the discussion, one of them whipped out a pistol and shot at him. However, the bullet missed him,” a police officer said.

Police said they had sent the bullet for a forensic examination to confirm if it was fired from an air pistol. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Narela police station.

Eyewitnesses told police that they had seen a former student loitering around the school on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect that the accused is a relative of one of the students whom the principal may have failed in a class.

