Delhi: IT dept raided doctor’s house last year, probe on

Dr Shakti Bhargava (38), who hurled a shoe at BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao in the capital Thursday, had reportedly been ousted from his ancestral house and the family hospital in Kanpur’s Civil Lines two years ago.

Shakti is also facing an investigation by the Income Tax department. Last November, IT department teams had searched his house, his ancestral home and Bhargava Hospital. It claimed to have seized documents, cash and jewellery during the search.

Advertising

“The probe against Dr Shakti Bhargava is still on,” confirmed a senior official of IT Department Thursday.

Shakti’s Facebook page shows that he called himself a whistleblower and was critical of the BJP-led government at the Centre for not taking action against “corruption within the government”. As per his posts, Shakti had also filed various complaints with the Centre alleging illegal sale of properties at British India Corporation Limited (BICL), a Government of India undertaking, in Kanpur. He had also filed a writ in the Allahabad High Court in 2015 on the issue. The matter is still pending.

When contacted, his mother, Dr Daya Bhargava, who heads Bhargava Hospital, claimed that she ousted her son legally.

“I snapped all ties with my son two years ago… As he was not ready to leave the ancestral house, I had to approach court for directions. Shakti left around a year ago and I have no information about him. He has no stake in Bhargava Hospital as well.”

“Income Tax department had raided all our establishments, including the house and hospital. They also searched Shakti’s house,” she said, adding, “nothing illegal was found during the search”.